May 6 (Reuters) - NATIONAL BANK OF UMM AL QAIWAIN:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 131 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 123.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 INTEREST INCOME 150.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 135.8 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 33.29 PERCENT Source:(bit.ly/2IiN32t) Further company coverage: