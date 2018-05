BRIEF-National Bankshares Board Renewed Its Authorization Of Stock Repurchase Plan

May 9 (Reuters) - National Bankshares Inc:

* NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC - BOARD RENEWED ITS AUTHORIZATION OF A STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

* NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC - MANAGEMENT IS AUTHORIZED TO PURCHASE UP TO 100,000 SHARES OF NATIONAL BANKSHARES, INC. S COMMON STOCK IN OPEN MARKET

* NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC - AUTHORIZATION EXTENDS FROM JUNE 1, 2018 TO MAY 31, 2019

* NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC - COMPANY S CURRENT STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN EXPIRES ON MAY 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2FZ4XSB) Further company coverage: