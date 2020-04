April 22 (Reuters) - NATIONAL COMPANY FOR HOUSING FOR PROFESSIONAL SYNDICATES:

* BOARD APPROVES TO CLOSE MÉRIDIEN HELIOPOLIS HOTEL TILL MAY END, 2020

* HOTEL CLOSURE DUE TO NON-BOOKINGS OF HOTEL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* HOTEL CLOSURE ALSO DUE TO NO REVENUE EXPECTATION DURING THIS PERIED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS