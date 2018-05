May 2 (Reuters) - NATIONAL CORP FOR TOURISM AND HOTELS :

* Q1 NET PROFIT 31.1 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 33.2 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 180.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 190.3 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO Source:(bit.ly/2rfHXu0) Further company coverage: