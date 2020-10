BRIEF-National Council For Social Security Fund Sells H-Shares In Shanghai Pharmaceuticals - HKEX Filing

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filings:

* NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND SOLD 352,900 H-SHARES IN SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS AT AVG PRICE OF HK$12.382 ($1.60) PER SHARE ON OCT 8 - HKEX FILING

* NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND'S LONG POSITION IN SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS DECREASES TO 4.98% FROM 5.02% - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2GWiuRz Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)