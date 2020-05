May 6 (Reuters) - National Express Group PLC:

* NATIONAL EXPRESS - PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* NATIONAL EXPRESS - INTENTION TO CONDUCT A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 5 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF CO

* NATIONAL EXPRESS- TOTAL NUMBER OF PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION SHARES WILL NOT EXCEED 102.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING ABOUT 19.99% OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL.