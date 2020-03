BRIEF-National Express Says It Is Experiencing Different Impacts From Covid-19 Across Its Portfolio

March 19 (Reuters) - National Express Group PLC:

* NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC - CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING DIFFERENT IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 ACROSS ITS PORTFOLIO

* NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC - ALREADY TAKEN SIGNIFICANT MEASURES TO REDUCE OUR COST BASE AND PROTECT OUR CASH FLOW

* NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC - WAS TRADING STRONGLY IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR, WITH GROUP REVENUE UP 17% COMPARED TO 2019

* NATIONAL EXPRESS - TO CONTINUE TO REFLECT ON DIVIDEND IN LIGHT OF PREVAILING CIRCUMSTANCES RECOGNISING HOW IMPORTANT DIVIDEND IS TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

* NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC - WILL MAKE A FINAL DECISION ON DIVIDEND AS WE APPROACH AGM ON MAY 7TH