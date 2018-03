March 11 (Reuters) - NATIONAL FINANCE CO:

* UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY

* CASH CONSIDERATION FOR EACH SHARE OF OOLC, ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.190 RIAL PER SHARE‍​

* FOR EACH SHARE OF OOLC, ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 0.9029 SHARE OF THE COMPANY

* CO PROPOSES TO PAY THE CASH CONSIDERATION AND ISSUE THE NEW SHARES BY MARCH 21, 2018