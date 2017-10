Sept 28 (Reuters) - National Foods Holdings Ltd

* FY PRE-TAX PROFIT $17.2 MILLION VERSUS $19 MILLION A YEAR AGO‍​

* FY REVENUE $289.5 MILLION VERSUS $330.6 MILLION LAST YEAR‍​

* "BOARD IS PLEASED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.21 US CENTS PER SHARE PAYABLE IN RESPECT OF ALL ORDINARY SHARES"