BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Q2 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.06

National Fuel Gas Co:

* NATIONAL FUEL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.35

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MILLION TO $680 MILLION

* SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE

* QTRLY NET NATURAL GAS AND OIL PRODUCTION OF 46.1 BCFE, UP 1% FROM PRIOR YEAR AND UP 15% FROM Q1

* DUE TO 2017 TAX REFORM ACT, COMPANY REALIZED NET EARNINGS BENEFIT FOR QUARTER OF $10.3 MILLION, OR $0.11 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S