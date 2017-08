June 15 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co:

* National Fuel increases dividend rate for 47th consecutive year

* Directors approved a 2.5 percent increase in dividend on company's common stock​

* Raises quarterly rate from 40.5 cents/share as approved in June 2016 to 41.5 cents/share for an annual rate of $1.66/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: