BRIEF-National Fuel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.53
November 2, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-National Fuel posts Q4 earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co

* National Fuel reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 earnings

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.05

* Q4 earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Fuel Gas Co - qtrly ‍net production of 40.4 BCFE, a 1 pct increase from prior year​

* National Fuel Gas Co - sees ‍2018 consolidated capital expenditures $535 million to $645​ million

* National Fuel Gas Co - sees ‍2018 total production 185 BCFE to 200 BCFE​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
