BRIEF-National General Expects Q4 Results To Include About $63-$65 Mln In Losses

Jan 8 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp:

* NATIONAL GENERAL- EXPECTS ITS Q4 2017 RESULTS TO INCLUDE ABOUT $63-$65 MILLION IN LOSSES RELATING TO FIRES IN NORTHERN & SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IN QUARTER

* NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS -‍ FALL IN CORPORATE TAX RATE TO CAUSE ONE-TIME NON-CASH TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $20 MILLION-$30 MILLION,AFTER-TAX,TO BE RECORDED IN Q4