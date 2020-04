April 23 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp :

* NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP - ANNOUNCED A 15% CREDIT ON APRIL PREMIUMS FOR PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE POLICYHOLDERS

* NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP - CREDIT APPLIES TO PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE CUSTOMERS WITH A POLICY IN FORCE AS OF APRIL 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)