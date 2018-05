May 7 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MILLION OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MILLION

* BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD