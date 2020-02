Feb 20 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp:

* REPORTS 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.61 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $46.1 MILLION OR 3.9% TO $1,221.8 MILLION IN QUARTER

* OVERALL COMBINED RATIO WAS 91.4% IN Q4 COMPARED TO 95.9% IN PRIOR YEAR’S QUARTER

* Q4 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME GREW TO $38.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $37.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018