Feb 9 (Reuters) - Board of National Geographic Partners:

* BOARD OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS SAYS GARY KNELL NAMED TO SUCCEED DECLAN MOORE AS NEW CEO OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS

* BOARD OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS SAYS KNELL WILL OVERSEE ALL OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC'S ASSETS, INCLUDING TV, MAGAZINE, PRINT & DIGITAL OPERATIONS, OTHERS