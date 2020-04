BRIEF-National Grid Says It Has Not Seen Material Impact On Financial Performance From Virus

April 2 (Reuters) - National Grid PLC:

* NATIONAL GRID PLC - FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL-YEAR, BEFORE ANY COVID-19 IMPACTS, IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* NATIONAL GRID PLC - NOW AIM TO PUBLISH FULL YEAR RESULTS IN MID-JUNE, WITH A PLANNED DATE TO BE CONFIRMED IN DUE COURSE

* NATIONAL GRID - NOT SEEN MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM VIRUS, STARTING TO SEE SOME DELAYS AND DISRUPTION TO CAPITAL PROGRAMME

* NATIONAL GRID - IN US, SUSPENDED DEBT COLLECTION AND CUSTOMER TERMINATION ACTIVITIES ACROSS JURISDICTIONS

* NATIONAL GRID - FOR DIVIDEND FOR 2019/20 CO TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT EXPECTED BUSINESS PERFORMANCE, REGULATORY DEVELOPMENTS, ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF VIRUS

* NATIONAL GRID - COMPARED TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE, EXPECT HIGHER OPERATING COSTS IN US BUSINESS DUE TO FURTHER STORM REMEDIATION COSTS FOR 2019/20