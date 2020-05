May 11 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS SAYS Q1 2020 GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $1.37 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE - SEC FILING

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA