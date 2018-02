Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $5.45 TO $5.51

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.35

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.31

* ‍GAAP NET INCOME OF $.90 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE FOR Q4​

* ‍EXPECTS NORMALIZED FFO FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.45 TO $5.51 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $5.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $4.99 TO $5.03