Feb 19 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE $1.39

* SAYS NORMALIZED FFO FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.67 TO $5.71 PER SHARE

* SAYS NORMALIZED AFFO FOR 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.31 TO $5.35 PER SHARE Source: (bit.ly/32cQgZ8) Further company coverage: