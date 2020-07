BRIEF-National Healthcare Informs Of Voluntary Reduction In Base Salaries By Executive Team

July 2 (Reuters) - National Healthcare Corp:

* NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP - AS PART OF RESPONSE TO COVID-19, TAKEN NUMEROUS ACTIONS INCLUDING VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARIES BY EXECUTIVE TEAM

* NATIONAL HEALTHCARE - MITIGATION ACTIONS ALSO INCLUDE VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARIES BY OTHER KEY ORGANIZATIONAL LEADERS

* NATIONAL HEALTHCARE - MITIGATION ACTIONS INCLUDE VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ FEES BY CO’S BOARD

* NATIONAL HEALTHCARE - MITIGATION ACTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELECTIVE FURLOUGHS FOR NON-CLINICAL WORKERS