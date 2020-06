June 20 (Reuters) -

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SAYS HALTS CLINICAL TRIAL OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SAYS STUDY OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SHOWS TREATMENT DOES NO HARM, BUT PROVIDES NO BENEFIT

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SAYS HALTED THE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TRIAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER RECOMMENDATION FROM DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD