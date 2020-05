BRIEF-National Institutes Of Health Begins Clinical Trial Of Hydroxychloroquine And Azithromycin To Treat Covid-19

May 14 (Reuters) - National Institutes Of Health:

* NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH BEGINS CLINICAL TRIAL OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND AZITHROMYCIN TO TREAT COVID-19

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS IS DONATING MEDICATIONS FOR PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING ADULTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE COVID-19 IN U.S.

* PHASE 2B TRIAL WILL ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 2,000 ADULTS AT PARTICIPATING AIDS CLINICAL TRIALS GROUP

* PARTICIPANTS IN ACTG STUDY, CALLED A5395, WILL RECEIVE ORAL MEDICATIONS TO TAKE AT HOME

* PARTICIPANTS WILL RECORD THEIR SYMPTOMS, ADHERENCE TO TREATMENT, AND MAJOR EVENTS SUCH AS HOSPITALIZATIONS IN A DIARY FOR 20 DAYS

* PARTICIPANTS RANDOMLY ASSIGNED TO EXPERIMENTAL GROUP WILL TAKE 400 MG OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE TWICE ON DAY 1, 200 MG TWICE DAILY FOR ADDED 6 DAYS Source text : (bit.ly/2Z2Evov)