BRIEF-National Instruments Corp reports Q3 earnings $0.25/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Instruments Corp

* National instruments reports record revenue for a third quarter of $321 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $321 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue $331 million to $361 million

* Sees Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.41

* National Instruments Corp sees Q4 ‍non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.34 to $0.48​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $352.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: