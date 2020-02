Feb 23 (Reuters) - NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE COMPANY:

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER ZAKAT AND TAX 80.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 62.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES 708.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 763.8 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW LOWER OPERATING COSTS

* MEDICAL FACILITIES WITNESSED REDUCED INPATIENT AND OUTPATIENT VOLUMES RESULTING IN A DROP IN NET REVENUE IN 2019