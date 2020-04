April 15 (Reuters) - NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE COMPANY :

* UNTIL NOW CO HAS WITNESSED DROP IN OUTPATIENT TRAFFIC DUE TO COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

* SAYS THERE ARE PLANS AND ALTERNATIVES IN PLACE TO MITIGATE DROP GOING FORWARD

* SAYS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS FY IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: