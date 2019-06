June 6 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO ANNOUNCES SALE OF TWO 20,000 PSI BOP STACKS TO TRANSOCEAN

* INITIAL DEPLOYMENT IS EXPECTED IN 2021 ON A 20K WELL IN GULF OF MEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: