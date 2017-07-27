FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 days
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:48 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* National Oilwell Varco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.78 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly rig systems generated revenues of $346 million, a decrease of 39 percent from q2 of 2016

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at June 30, 2017 was $2.22 billion

* Says backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems at June 30, 2017 was $2.22 billion

* New orders during q2 for completion & production solutions were $501 million

* New orders during Q2 for rig systems were $124 million, representing a book-to-bill of 55 percent

* Backlog for capital equipment orders for completion & production solutions at June 30, 2017 was $881 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.