April 16 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc:

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $1.8 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.95 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S