Nov 1 (Reuters) - NATIONAL REAL ESTATE CO:

* BOARD APPROVES COMMENCEMENT OF CONSTRUCTION OF REEM MALL PROJECT IN ABU DHABI‍​

* BOARD APPROVES ISSUANCE OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE TO BANKERS FINANCING REEM MALL PROJECT

* CORPORATE GUARANTEE VALUE IS $457 MLN‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2lCyFIc) Further company coverage: