April 20 (Reuters) - National Research Corp:

* SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $15 MILLION

* SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $40 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SEPARATE DELAYED DRAW-DOWN TERM FACILITY OF $15 MILLION