BRIEF-National Retail Federation says Holiday Retail Sales Rise 5.5 Pct, Exceeding its Forecast

Jan 12 (Reuters) - National Retail Federation :

* HOLIDAY RETAIL SALES INCREASED 5.5 PERCENT IN 2017, EXCEEDING NRF FORECAST AND SHOWING STRONGEST GAIN SINCE GREAT RECESSION

* SAYS HOLIDAY SALES DURING NOV AND DEC INCREASED 5.5 PERCENT TO $691.9 BILLION

* DURING HOLIDAY SEASON, “GROWING WAGES, STRONGER EMPLOYMENT AND HIGHER CONFIDENCE” LED CONSUMERS TO SPEND MORE THAN EXPECTED

* SAYS HOLIDAY SALES INCLUDES $138.4 BILLION IN ONLINE AND OTHER NON-STORE SALES, WHICH WERE UP 11.5 PERCENT

* SAYS ITS HOLIDAY SALES NUMBER EXCLUDES RESTAURANTS, AUTOMOBILE DEALERS AND GASOLINE STATIONS

* SAYS HOLIDAY SALES RESULTS EXCEEDED ITS FORECAST OF BETWEEN $678.75 BILLION AND $682 BILLION

* SAYS KNEW RETAILERS WERE “GOING TO HAVE A GOOD HOLIDAY SEASON” BUT RESULTS ARE EVEN BETTER THAN IT HOPED FOR

* SAYS “CONFIDENT THAT RETAILERS WILL HAVE A VERY GOOD YEAR AHEAD”

* SAYS THERE WERE INCREASES IN EVERY RETAIL CATEGORY EXCEPT SPORTING GOODS DURING NOV & DEC

* SAYS DURING HOLIDAY SEASON, SPORTING GOODS STORES WERE DOWN 0.5 PERCENT UNADJUSTED Y-O-Y

* SAYS NRF‘S HOLIDAY SALES NUMBERS ARE BASED ON DATA FROM U.S. CENSUS BUREAU Source text for Eikon: