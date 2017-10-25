FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Retail Properties announces expanded $900 mln unsecured credit facility
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
October 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-National Retail Properties announces expanded $900 mln unsecured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc:

* National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces expanded $900 million unsecured credit facility

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amendment increases available borrowing capacity under credit facility from $650 million to $900 million​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility also includes an accordion feature to increase facility size to up to $1.6 billion​

* National Retail Properties Inc - ‍amended facility matures January 2022, with options to extend maturity to January 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

