#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-National Retail Properties qtrly AFFO per common share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc:

* Second quarter 2017 operating results and increased 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties, Inc.

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.50 to $2.54

* Qtrly revenue $145.55 million versus $130.93 million

* National Retail Properties Inc - core FFO guidance for 2017 was increased from a range of $2.44 to $2.48 to a range of $2.46 to $2.50 per share

* National Retail Properties Inc qtrly core FFO per common share $ 0.64

* Q2 revenue view $142.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly FFO per common share $ 0.59

* National Retail Properties Inc - 2017 AFFO is estimated to be $2.50 to $2.54 per share

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc - portfolio occupancy was 99.3% at June 30, 2017 as compared to 99.1% at March 31, 2017

* Qtrly AFFO per common share $0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

