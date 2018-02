BRIEF-National Retail Properties Quarterly ‍Net Earnings Per Common Share $0.42​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc:

* RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES INC

* QTRLY ‍AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.63​

* QTRLY ‍FFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.63​

* QTRLY CORE FFO PER COMMON SHARE $0.63

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.42​

* QTRLY REVENUES $150.2 MILLION VERSUS $141.2 MLN‍​

* SEES 2018 CORE FFO $2.60 - $2.64 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 AFFO $2.64 - $2.68 PER SHARE

* NATIONAL - SEES 2018 EPS EXCLUDING GAINS ON SALE OF REAL ESTATE, IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, RETIREMENT SEVERANCE COSTS $1.53 - $1.57 PER SHARE

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $147.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: