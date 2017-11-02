FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-National Retail Properties sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.54 to $2.56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - National Retail Properties Inc

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.54 to $2.56

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted FFO per share $2.64 to $2.68

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly core FFO per common share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc sees 2018 core FFO in a range of $2.60 to $2.64 per share‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - 2017 core FFO guidance increased to a range of $2.51 to $2.53 per share‍​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly AFFO per common share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - sees ‍2017 AFFO per share guidance of $2.54 - $2.56 per share​

* National Retail Properties Inc - sees ‍2018 AFFO per share guidance of $2.64 - $2.68 per share​

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.65‍​

* National Retail Properties Inc - qtrly revenues $147.7 million versus $134.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $146.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
