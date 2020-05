BRIEF-National Security Group Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.34

May 14 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $15.3 MILLION VERSUS $15.6 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* APRIL OF 2020 WAS MOST ACTIVE MONTH OF ANY SPRING STORM SEASON SINCE 2011

* NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP - SIX CATASTROPHE EVENTS IMPACTED POLICYHOLDERS IN EVERY STATE IN WHICH NFSC OPERATES

* NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP - SIX CATASTROPHE EVENTS GENERATED $7 MILLION IN INSURED LOSSES DURING MONTH OF APRIL

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN STORM ACTIVITY IN APRIL WILL MATERIALLY IMPACT Q2 AND FY RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: