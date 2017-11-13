BRIEF-National Security Group quarterly loss per share $0.22

Nov 13 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.22

* National Security Group Inc -Qtrly ‍net premiums earned​ $15.5 million versus $ 15.7 million

* National Security Group Inc - Qtrly ‍total revenues $16.6 million versus $17.1 million

* National Security-‍ P&C segment ended Q3 with combined ratio of 105.9% with catastrophe losses $3.6 million, increasing Q3 combined ratio by 25.8 percent points​

* National Security Group Inc - ‍Results for Q3 of 2017 were negatively impacted by losses reported from Hurricane Irma​