May 26 (Reuters) - National Security Group Inc:

* NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC - REAUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM SET TO EXPIRE ON MAY 31, 2020

* NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP - UNDER REAUTHORIZATION, UP TO $500,000 OF STOCK MAY BE REPURCHASED OVER SIX-MONTH PERIOD COMMENCING JUNE 1 Source text: (bit.ly/2X3Og4f) Further company coverage: