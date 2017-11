Nov 6 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust

* National Storage Affiliates Trust reports third quarter 2017 results; net income increases $3.3 million; core FFO per share increases 13.8%; same store noi increases 6.7%; acquired 19 self storage properties

* Q3 same store sales rose 5.4 percent

* National Storage Affiliates Trust says ‍reaffirms its previously provided guidance estimates for year ended December 31, 2017​