May 2 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; NET INCOME INCREASES $4.8 MILLION; CORE FFO PER SHARE INCREASES 10.3%, SAME STORE NOI INCREASES 4.4%, ACQUIRED 25 SELF STORAGE PROPERTIES

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31

* NSA REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE ESTIMATES FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)