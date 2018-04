BRIEF-National Storage Affiliates Trust Says NSA Op & Co Entered Third Amendment And Release Of Parent Guaranty To Agreement, Dated May 6, 2016

April 20 (Reuters) - National Storage Affiliates Trust :

* NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST -ON APRIL 16, NSA OP & CO ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT AND RELEASE OF PARENT GUARANTY TO AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 6, 2016

* NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST - AMENDMENT RELEASES CO FROM ITS GUARANTEE OF OBLIGATIONS OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNDER KEYBANK CREDIT AGREEMENT

* NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST - AMENDMENT PLACES RESTRICTIONS ON CO'S ABILITY TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS, SUBJECT TO EXCEPTIONS - SEC FILING