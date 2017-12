Dec 13 (Reuters) - National Storage REIT:

* RE-AFFIRMS FY18 UNDERLYING EPS GUIDANCE OF 9.6 - 10.1 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY

* $102 MILLION IN STORAGE CENTRE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES SETTLED

* CO ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION EQUITY RAISING VIA PLACEMENT OF NEW STAPLED SECURITIES PLUS SPP TO RAISE UP TO $15 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL ACQUISITIONS ALONG WITH DEBT AND EQUITY CAPITAL RAISED EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN THEIR FIRST FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP​