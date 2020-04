April 20 (Reuters) - National Storage Reit:

* ALL 182 NSR CENTRES ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NZ HAVE REMAINED OPEN AND OPERATIONAL THROUGHOUT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REVISING FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO 8.5CPS - 9.0CPS

* IMPLEMENTED RANGE OF COST SAVING & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DEFERRAL INITIATIVES ACROSS ITS BUSINESS

* RECOGNISES SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON 70,000+ CUSTOMERS ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NZ