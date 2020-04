April 3 (Reuters) - National Tyre & Wheel Ltd:

* EXPECTS DOWNTURN IN GROUP SALES IN APRIL

* UNABLE TO MAINTAIN ANY GUIDANCE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FULL YEAR FY20 RESULTS; ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

* SUSPENDING ITS DIVIDEND POLICY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE