BRIEF-National United Resources updates on key findings in investigation into accounts of co

Oct 10 (Reuters) - National United Resources Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Refers to KLC Corporate Advisory And Recovery Limited​’s key findings in investigation into accounts of co

* ‍In terms of fuel oil transactions conducted in aug 2015, KLC unable to verify delivery of fuel oil sold by NUR Clean to Wealthy Union​

* ‍KLC noted in Nov 2015 transactions NUR Clean made pre-payments HK$144 million to Huge Power; prepayments to Huge Power not yet returned

* ‍Intends to set up a new committee to oversee second stage investigation​