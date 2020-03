March 25 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* COPY OF ORDERS MADE BY COURT APPROVING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT LODGED WITH AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS COMMISSION

* SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NVC BY VETPARTNERS NVC PTY LTD IS NOW LEGALLY EFFECTIVE

* EXPECTED THAT TRADING IN NVC’S SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM CLOSE OF TRADING ON MARCH 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: