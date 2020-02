BRIEF-National Veterinary Care To Acquire Three Veterinary Clinics

Feb 12 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE LTD - ENTERED INTO BINDING AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE THREE VETERINARY CLINICS IN AUSTRALIA

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE LTD - RECENTLY SETTLED ACQUISITION OF AN ADDITIONAL VETERINARY CLINIC IN NEW ZEALAND

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE LTD - TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITIONS WILL BE AU$11.26 MILLION

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE- ACQUISITIONS EXPECTED TO DELIVER AGGREGATE ANNUAL REVENUE OF ABOUT AU$7.15 MILLION & AGGREGATE ANNUAL EBIT OF ABOUT AU$2.06 MILLION