Dec 18 (Reuters) - National Veterinary Care Ltd:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE FOUR CLINICS IN AUSTRALIA FOR $3.6 MILLION, INCLUDING $0.32 MILLION IN SCRIP​

* NATIONAL VETERINARY CARE - ‍CLINICS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUAL REVENUE OF ABOUT $4.5 MILLION AND AGGREGATE ANNUAL EBIT OF ABOUT $0.79 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITIONS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN FY2018​